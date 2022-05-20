AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth $21,953,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 515,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,882,000 after buying an additional 203,720 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth $10,152,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,194,000 after buying an additional 88,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in AtriCure by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 498,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 80,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $112,698.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 6,520 shares of company stock worth $362,135 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.19. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

