Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,339 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,817.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,450.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912 in the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CUBI. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

