Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $7.37 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91.

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.