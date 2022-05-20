Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,096 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,904,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,737,000 after buying an additional 161,776 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after buying an additional 2,012,029 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,350,000 after buying an additional 269,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,429,000 after buying an additional 564,754 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,458,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,421,000 after buying an additional 367,197 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Courtney Mather purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,290 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($1.53). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CZR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

