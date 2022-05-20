Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) by 112.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,779 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Forma Therapeutics worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $308,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 3,311.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 46,691 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,070,000 after buying an additional 75,561 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $31.39.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of Forma Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $51,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd Shegog sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $55,618.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,585 shares of company stock valued at $328,461 in the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

