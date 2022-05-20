Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $201.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.57 and a 52-week high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

