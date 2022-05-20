The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Lowered by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,582 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Southern stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.36. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 338,896 shares of company stock valued at $24,354,786. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.