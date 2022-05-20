Citigroup Inc. Acquires 46,822 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,822 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of WestRock worth $10,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in WestRock by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WestRock by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,124,000 after buying an additional 287,853 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in WestRock by 21.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,157,000 after buying an additional 896,281 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in WestRock by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,036,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,141,000 after buying an additional 33,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in WestRock by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,652,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,670,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

WestRock stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $59.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.99.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

