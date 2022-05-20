Citigroup Inc. Acquires 92,719 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,719 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of EQT worth $10,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in EQT by 1,602.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. EQT Co. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $45.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -6.05%.

EQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

