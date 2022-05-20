Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1,231.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Mizuho raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

NYSE:EQR opened at $73.34 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

About Equity Residential (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.