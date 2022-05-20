Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $84.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

