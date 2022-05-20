Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,762 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRSN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 598,086 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,999.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,120,116 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,084.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 211,268 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $707,747.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,087,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,092,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 944,646 shares of company stock worth $3,627,152. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRSN opened at $3.45 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.10% and a negative net margin of 8,826.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

