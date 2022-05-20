Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,414 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $10,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.90.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,389 shares of company stock worth $7,781,466 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $223.69 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.94 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

