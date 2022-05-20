Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Assured Guaranty worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 36.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 13.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,056,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,139,000 after purchasing an additional 779,939 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 9.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

NYSE AGO opened at $56.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 45.73%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $236,649.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,674.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,060 shares of company stock worth $7,408,871 in the last ninety days. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Assured Guaranty Profile (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.