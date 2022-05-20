Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $10,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Coherent by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 183,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,942,000 after purchasing an additional 49,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Coherent stock opened at $263.39 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.04 and a 1-year high of $278.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Coherent ( NASDAQ:COHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.38). Coherent had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

