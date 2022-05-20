Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Inhibrx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INBX. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Inhibrx by 23.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,357,000 after buying an additional 214,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inhibrx by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,380,000 after purchasing an additional 165,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inhibrx by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 126,382 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Inhibrx by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 310,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 120,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Inhibrx by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 112,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,289.14% and a negative return on equity of 246.26%. The company had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

INBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

