Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 342,799 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 342,799 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 926.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk stock opened at $98.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.30 and a beta of 0.94. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $153.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.98 and a 200-day moving average of $108.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $866,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,278.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,486 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

