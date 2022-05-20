TD Asset Management Inc. Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,521 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,199 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,733,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 111,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,956,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,452,000 after buying an additional 230,264 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 941,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after buying an additional 125,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 28,516 shares in the last quarter.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DB stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.1473 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DB. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($15.52) price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.