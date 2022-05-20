Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 12,125 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,125 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 860,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,537,000 after purchasing an additional 246,762 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,236,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,305,000 after purchasing an additional 201,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,997,000 after purchasing an additional 190,399 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,256,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $103.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.80 and its 200 day moving average is $114.15. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.95 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

