Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AZEK by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,512,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,073,000 after purchasing an additional 542,684 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in AZEK by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,893 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,251,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in AZEK by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,300,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,611,000 after acquiring an additional 379,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in AZEK by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,278,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,730,000 after acquiring an additional 52,562 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AZEK from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AZEK in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In other news, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 4,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $100,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZEK opened at $19.08 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

