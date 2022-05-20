United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of United Therapeutics worth $10,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.67.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,531,340 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $186.31 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.73 and a 200 day moving average of $192.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

