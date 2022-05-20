Citigroup Inc. Sells 83,329 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,329 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of National Retail Properties worth $10,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NNN. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 126.95%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

