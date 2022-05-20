Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $11,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Upwork by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $655,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Harvey acquired 65,828 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $1,074,312.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 813,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,284,349.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.