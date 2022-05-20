Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.19% of Terreno Realty worth $11,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 32,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $6,116,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Terreno Realty by 412.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 21,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Terreno Realty by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,861,000 after buying an additional 19,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter.

In other Terreno Realty news, CEO W Blake Baird bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,656,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.21.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.53%. Analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

