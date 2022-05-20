Citigroup Inc. Has $11.34 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Owens Corning worth $11,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 42.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $5,195,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 210,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,093,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

OC opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.29 and its 200 day moving average is $91.21.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

About Owens Corning (Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.