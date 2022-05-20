Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 217.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 441,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,938 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $11,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after buying an additional 1,657,131 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,173,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 78,519.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 676,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after buying an additional 675,266 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 357,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.87. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

About Independence Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.