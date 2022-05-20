Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $11,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VHT opened at $234.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.29. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $228.00 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

