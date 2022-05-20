Citigroup Inc. Has $11.63 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116,149 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.21% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $11,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 242,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 83,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period.

AMLP opened at $37.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $41.56.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

