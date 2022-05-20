Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Position Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,810 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Americold Realty Trust worth $11,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $56,219,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $745,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after buying an additional 133,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $306,000.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

Shares of COLD opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -733.33%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

