Citigroup Inc. Has $11.75 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,234,000 after purchasing an additional 161,789 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,853.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after purchasing an additional 123,016 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Guggenheim upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $129.36 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.16). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.71) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.