Citigroup Inc. Sells 37,347 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $11,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Waste Connections by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Waste Connections by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Waste Connections by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WCN stock opened at $122.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.64. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $115.75 and a one year high of $145.62.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

