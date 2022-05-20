Citigroup Inc. Sells 37,347 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $11,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Waste Connections by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Waste Connections by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Waste Connections by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WCN stock opened at $122.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.64. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $115.75 and a one year high of $145.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.