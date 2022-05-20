Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $11,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Chewy by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,428 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,070,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,969,000 after purchasing an additional 106,784 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chewy by 426.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after buying an additional 2,023,038 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,743,000 after buying an additional 110,451 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

Chewy stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.69. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $97.74.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

