Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of FOX worth $12,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 19.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 627,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after buying an additional 100,997 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 14.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 92.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 989,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,676,000 after purchasing an additional 476,214 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of FOX by 165.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 68,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 40.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 31,243 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Vertical Research raised FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on FOX in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

FOX stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. Fox Co. has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

