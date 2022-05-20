Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,209 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 142,886 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $12,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,331,000 after buying an additional 4,307,242 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,729,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,728,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,055,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,740 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 399.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,811,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.522 dividend. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

