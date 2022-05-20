Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,150 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $12,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,380,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,650,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.29.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $120.61 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

