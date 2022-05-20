Citigroup Inc. Sells 107,052 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107,052 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $12,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $45.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $50.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.55.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

