Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Toll Brothers worth $12,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $4,102,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $713,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,923,000 after purchasing an additional 243,352 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 14.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 136,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.29.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

