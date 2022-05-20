Citigroup Inc. Has $12.53 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29,772 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $12,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 598,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,733,000 after buying an additional 81,134 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $1,100,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

GRMN opened at $100.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.32. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

