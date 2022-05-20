Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $12,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Celanese by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $150.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $132.26 and a 12-month high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.81.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

