Citigroup Inc. Sells 18,435 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,435 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Watsco worth $12,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.29.

Shares of WSO opened at $247.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.90 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.84%.

Watsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.