Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,925 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $12,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,741,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

Shares of RE opened at $276.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $234.87 and a 1 year high of $308.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.18.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

