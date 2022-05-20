Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.26% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $13,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $31,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,337 shares of company stock valued at $136,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $29.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

