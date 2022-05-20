PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) by 2,492.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,845 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHAS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,620 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 84,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. 57.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHAS opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.98. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.24.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. On average, equities analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

