Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Trading Up 4.7% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) were up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 1,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 417,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Riskified had a negative net margin of 75.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RSKD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Riskified by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,240,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,731,000 after buying an additional 420,516 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,463,000. Toronado Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Riskified by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,437 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,674,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Riskified by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,314,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 97,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $848.03 million and a PE ratio of -2.13.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

