Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Trading Up 4.7% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) were up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 1,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 417,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.
The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Riskified had a negative net margin of 75.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on RSKD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.07.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $848.03 million and a PE ratio of -2.13.
Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)
Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.
