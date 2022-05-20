Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 123,955 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 123,955 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ecopetrol by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ecopetrol by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 19.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $1.379 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.25%. This is a boost from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is 99.32%.
Ecopetrol Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ecopetrol (EC)
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.