Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 123,955 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 123,955 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ecopetrol by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ecopetrol by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 19.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $13.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. Ecopetrol S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $1.379 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.25%. This is a boost from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is 99.32%.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

