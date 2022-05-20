Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

AMNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.04. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $40.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 29.32%.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

