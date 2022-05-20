Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 180.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,625 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Shares of VST opened at $26.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vistra’s payout ratio is 83.95%.

In other Vistra news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 12,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $300,032.22. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 369,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,139.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600,992 shares of company stock worth $92,736,949. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

