Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $931,000 Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,042 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert bought 36,698 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.91. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 49.08%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

