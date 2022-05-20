Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Camden National by 134.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Camden National by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 344.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $42.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $619.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.85. Camden National Co. has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 33.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.20%.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour bought 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.43 per share, with a total value of $53,262.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,219 shares of company stock worth $84,552. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

