Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 46,225 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,225 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

